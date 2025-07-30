All About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s Smriti Irani From Modelling To Transformation

Smriti Irani, who rose to fame as Tusli in the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, made her comeback on-screen after 25 years. The actress returned as Tulsi to revive the iconic show’s charm with a limited-episode show this time with a new season. The new season premiered yesterday, July 29. And today, we look into Smriti’s journey from modelling to her incredible transformation.

1) Smriti Irani’s Modelling Career

The popular actress Smriti started as a model before stepping into acting. The actress’s old pictures are circulating on the internet, giving a glimpse into her look as a model. Her stunning and glamorous looks from the past have left fans in awe. She was also the finalist in the Miss Indian contest in 1998.

2) Smriti Irani As Tulsi

Smriti became a household name portraying Tulsi, and the character has become a favorite of the viewers, and they still recall the aura of the 20s. The show ran from 2000 to 2008, and with every year, the actress captivated fans with her on-screen presence. Her simple looks and values made her everyone’s favorite.

3) Weight Loss Journey And Transformation

It has been 25 years, which is a big journey, and throughout these years, Smriti has changed a lot from being thin and skinny to gaining weight and even losing weight to maintain herself, which is what makes her still look so fresh and lively. From her style to facial structure, the actress has changed a lot, but all for the better.

4) Smriti As A Politician

Since she joined politics, Smriti has always been in the headlines, though not in the entertainment world. The actress served as the Minister of Minority Affairs. She has left an impact on fans, followers, and common people with her contributions in the entertainment field as well as politics.

5) Smriti’s First Look As Tulsi In New Season

As Tulsi returns after 25 years, Smriti Irani, with co-star Amar Upadhyay, returns to the screen in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi with its new season. The show started similarly to how it used to in the past, with Tulsi introducing everyone, which hit nostalgia, and her similar outfit style, with a more classified way, the actress reconnects with the viewers.