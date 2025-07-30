Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Casting Update: Nirvaan Anandd Enters The Show In A Key Role

Actor Nirvaan Anandd, who was last seen in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, is all set to return to screens with StarPlus’s classic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. According to the reports, the actor will enter the show in a key role, adding more drama and spice to the show.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, and this is not the first time Nirvaan will collaborate with Balaji Telefilms, but he has also worked in Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms-produced hit show Bhagya Lakshmi, which recently went off air. He has also worked on another project, Parineeti, on Colors, which is also produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Besides TV shows, Nirvaan has also been part of a film named 376 D, directed by Gunveen Kaur and Robin Shikarwar, and it is produced by Aasit Shah, Gunveen Kaur, and Robin Shikarwar.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is a classic TV serial that first aired in 2000, and after 25 years, it marked its return on July 29, 2025, continuing the story. However, the comeback will be a limited-episode show. The producer Ekta shared that the show returns just to revive the nostalgia and not as another season or part.

Besides Nirvaan, other actors like Rohit Suchanti and Aman Gandhi are also part of the show, who were also in the show Bhagya Lakshmi.