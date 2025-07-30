Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana Turns Undercover Cop, Arrests Payal For Frauding Shivansh

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has seen engaging drama with Bua Maa kicking out Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) from her kitchen. Prarthana does not come out of the kitchen, but also from the house. She meets her sister and cries. She devises a plan to extract the truth from Payal’s mouth.

In the upcoming episode, Prarthana comes to Payal’s door disguised as a female constable. To avoid any issues, Prarthana hides her face with her pallu, and Payal doesn’t take the officers seriously. However, before Payal closes the door, Prarthana stops her, telling her that they have come here to arrest her.

Prarthana informs Payal that Shivansh Randhawa and his wife have filed a complaint against her and Raunak, alleging fraud related to his property. Payal gets worried and goes to call her lawyer, but Prarthana doesn’t let her do so and keeps her busy in her conversation. Later, Prarthana and others arrest Payal for the crime.

Will Prarthana be able to trap Payal, or will she escape safely?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by fate, and a love story unfolds. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Bindra are the fourth-generation leads.