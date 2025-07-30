Top 5 TV News: Ishani & Jhanak Get New Time Slots, Mugdha Chapekar In Talks For Bigg Boss 19, Naagin 7 Preparation Begins

There have been major developments in the television world with new shows launching, changing time slots, and more. Check out top TV news today, including Ishani and Jhanak getting new time slots, Mugdha Chapekar getting approached for Bigg Boss 19 and Naagin 7 preparation beginning.

1) Ishani Gets A New Time Slot

The StarPlus show Ishani, which is a spin-off of Jhanak, produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, used to air at 11 PM, but with the arrival of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the show has now shifted to 7:20 PM time slot. The show casts Megha Chakraborty and Karamm Rajpal in the lead roles.

2) Jhanak Gets Shifted To New Time Slot

The StarPlus show Jhanak, produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, used to air at 10:30 time slot, has now been shifted to 11:00 PM, the same time Jhanak’s spin-off show Ishani used to air. This is because the classic Ekta Kapoor show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season 2 launched on July 29, 2025.

3) Mugdha Chapekar Gets Approached For Bigg Boss 19

Actress Mugdha Chapekar, who is known for her appearance in the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, has reportedly been approached for Bigg Boss 19. However, confirmation about her participation in awaited. Bigg Boss 19 will be hosted by Salman Khan and is all set to launch soon.

4) Naagin 7 Preparation In Process

The producer of Naagin 7, Ekta Kapoor, in her recent live session on social media, shared an update on the upcoming supernatural show, highlighting that the casting is going and the makers and crew are working hard to bring back the show. She also revealed that an announcement about the same will be made soon. Naagin 7 is all set to return to screens in November this year.

5) Pati Brahmachari Serial Spoiler

The Dangal TV show Pati Brahmachari, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, will witness a major twist. In the upcoming episode, Suraj’s (Ashish Dixit) father returns home who has been missing for some time. However, he returns all injured and Suraj tries to treat him, but his father asks him to stay away. Meanwhile, Tai Ji enters, announcing Suraj and Bindya’s (Riya Soni) wedding on the occasion of Teej. Isha (Prapti Shukla) is shocked listening to this, but she’s preparing to bring proof of her and Suraj’s marriage soon.