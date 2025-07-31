Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Sonalika Conspires To Kill Prarthana – Will Shivansh Be Able To Save Her?

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has seen engaging drama with Prarthana getting Payal’s confession disguised as cops. Payal informs Sonalika about this, and Sonalika becomes angry with Payal and swears to kill her. However, Payal advises Sonalika to kill Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) as this will solve all her issues. Also, she will be able to be with Shivansh (Namik Paul).

Check out the latest update on Kumkum Bhagya’s upcoming episode spoiler number 3158, airing on 31 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, a shocking twist is set to unfold when Sonalika becomes hungry for Prarthana’s life. Sonalika sets a plan and tempers with Prarthana’s car. As she completes her work, Sonalika appears nervous, which catches Bua Maa’s attention. She expresses her doubt that Sonalika is involved in something big and dangerous, which leaves Sonalika numb, but she remains committed to her mission.

On the other hand, Prarthana is desperate to prove her innocence and comes to Shivansh’s office. Shivansh asks Prarthana with concern why she has come to his office, and she tells him in a hurry that she has something very important to tell him, bringing them close.

However, whether Prarthana will become the victim of Sonalika’s plan or Shivansh will save her will be interesting to see.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by fate, and a love story unfolds. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Bindra are the fourth-generation leads.