& TV’s revamp strategy is in place, and the upcoming show Gharwali Pedwali, produced by Peninsula Pictures, will launch on & TV now. Well, there have been to-and-fro deliberations of whether the concept will better cater to the requirements of new launches on Zee TV. We at IWMBuzz.com had earlier reported exclusively about the show being moved to Zee TV, after being commissioned for & TV.

Yes, the recent news is that Gharwali Pedwali, the love tale with a supernatural twist, starring Paras Arora, Neeharika Roy and Priyamvada Kant, will launch, as planned earlier, on & TV.

As per a reliable source, “The recent revamp of Zee TV and the kind of shows the channel is looking for in future, seemed to align perfectly with the concept of Gharwali Pedwali. Hence, the decision of a shift to Zee TV was decided upon. However, the decision has been halted, and the honchos have decided that the revamp strategy of & TV will begin with this concept.”

&TV’s broader idea for revamp has been to bring in more of the comedy-based projects, and Gharwali Pedwali will be the first show to cater to the requirements of the channel during its major revamp. As we know, & TV has Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan running successfully on the channel.

We buzzed the channel spokesperson but did not get through with a comment.

