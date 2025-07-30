Saru Serial Spoiler: Saru Steals Anika’s Phone – Will She Be Able To Expose The Truth?

Saru, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the viewers since its premiere. It is produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show has seen an engaging drama when Anika comes shopping with Ved (Shagun Pandey) for the engagement. As she sees Saru (Mohak Matkar) and Ved twining in orange, she tears Ved’s clothes, leaving everyone shocked.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 78 spoiler, airing on 30 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, Saru overhears Anika talking on the phone with Charan and finds something fishy. She also discovers that Anika is using a video to threaten Tara into marrying Ved. To find the truth, Saru and Phula decide to steal Anika’s phone. As Anika, Kaminidevi, Ved, and others stay busy selecting necklaces for the engagement, Saru secretly steals Anika’s phone.

Saru checks Anika’s phone and finds a shocking video in it, which Anika is using against Tara. Saru is left devastated, while Anika notices that her phone is missing. She stands up and starts searching for her phone desperately.

Will Saru be able to save Ved from Anika in time?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.