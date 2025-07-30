Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Avinash faces a big problem; gets trapped for murder

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen the Chauhan family face the tense moment of Dev, Chandrika and Vasudha being under the threat of Karishma and Megha. We wrote about Karishma’s selfish act when she allowed her sister Megha to burn in the fire mishap, from which she escaped. As we know, Dev (Abhishek Sharma), Chandrika (Nausheen Ali Sardar) and Vasudha (Priya Thakur) escaped from the terrible incident and got home. The family thanked Vasudha for telling them about Megha at the right time.

The upcoming episode will see Parineeta Borthakur taking over from Nausheen Ali Sardar as Chandrika Singh Chauhan. We at IWMBuzz.com were the first to report exclusively about this big replacement.

Now, the upcoming episode will see Avinash getting into a big problem situation. He will go to meet Aditi and will be shocked to see her dead body. He will try to go near her when someone will click pictures of him with her. Avinash will be blackmailed, and this will put him in a spot of bother.

What will happen next?

Vasudha is a compelling story that delves into the fascinating dynamics between two women from entirely different worlds – whose paths cross, leading to a clash of ideologies, temperaments and socioeconomic backgrounds, promising a narrative unlike any other on Indian television. Chandrika Singh Chauhan’s character is played by Nausheen Ali Sardar while Priya Thakur is seen in the titular role of Vasudha. Abhishek Sharma plays the lead Devansh Singh Chauhan. The show is produced by Arvind Babbal Productions.