KSBKBT’s Old Cast Meets New Cast, Smriti Irani And Ekta Kapoor Seek Blessings Ahead Of Release

The Star Plus show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is all over the internet, as tomorrow is the day when the show marks its return after 25 years of release. Adding to the online fever, the old cast of the show, Gauri Pradhan, posted a photo with the new cast members, showcasing a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the set. On the other hand, lead actress Smriti Irani, along with producer Ekta Kapoor, visited a temple to seek blessings ahead of the release.

Gauri’s shared photo is a glimpse into the fun-filled vibes on the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. In the picture, Gauri posed for a selfie with husband Hiten Tejwani, who is also a member of the old cast, and Ritu Chaudhary Seth, who met the new cast Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, and Shagun Sharma. Sharing this photo, the actress captioned it, “When the old meets the new.” The behind-the-scenes glimpses are already building anticipation.

On the other hand, lead actress Smriti Irani, who balances her political work with acting, stepped out with producer Ekta Kapoor to seek blessings from the Lord ahead of the show’s release. The duo visited the sacred Nathdwara temple on July 27, located in Udaipur, which is famous for its spiritual energy and strong association with Lord Krishna.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is coming back after 25 years of release. The show had previously run for 8 years. However, this season will be a limited-episode show, designed to revive nostalgia. Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, this show is a cult on Indian television.