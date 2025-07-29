Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Abhira risks her life for Maira; shocked by her cold reaction

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) trying everything possible to garner the love of Maira. Abhira has brought Maira to her house, but Maira keeps longing for her father, Armaan (Rohit Purohit). She also misses Gitanjali. At this juncture, Abhira tries to gift Maira with the choicest of stuff, but she keeps aloof and does not return the love to Abhira. Abhira has started feeling that she is a failure as a mother.

The upcoming episode will see Maira getting a parcel from Armaan. She will be excited to open it and will be thrilled to see what her father has sent her. However, the parcel will get caught in the fire. Maira will be in shock. But Abhira will risk her own life, and save the parcel, only to get the love she craves from her daughter Maira. However, Maira will not see Abhira’s efforts, but will be happy that the contents in the parcel are safe. Abhira will be shocked as Maira will overlook her love and effort to get close to her.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.