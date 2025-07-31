Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Kairi dances for Yug; gets confused about her feelings

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media, has seen engaging drama with Kairi (Ashi Singh) being eager to meet Majnu, with whom she has always confided about her problems and sad stories. Ultimately, Majnu asked her to meet him at the same cafe. The show saw the entry of actor Tushar Dhembla as the fake Majnu. Even while Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) watched discreetly, Majnu aka Jay proposed love to Kairi and also expressed his desire to marry her. Kairi, too, agreed to the alliance and this made Jay happy. It was revealed that the entire plan of putting a fake Majnu in Kairi’s life was plotted by Vikram so that Kairi won the custody battle, and this brought the first defeat for Yug.

The upcoming episode will see Yug and Kairi talking about marriage. Yug will be talking about her marriage with Majnu, when Mairi will overhear their talk and will be extremely happy as she will assume that Yug and Kairi are going to get married.

In her happy mood, she will ask Kairi to dance for Yug. Kairi will be forced to dance. But while dancing around Yug, Kairi will realise that she has feelings of love for Yug, and will rather be confused as she is also in love with Majnu.

What will happen next?

