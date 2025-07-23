Sumbul Touqeer & Rajat Verma Light Up The Night Shoot In BTS Video From Itti Si Khushi Set

Popular actress Sumbul Touqeer is all set to return to screens with the upcoming Sony SAB show Itti Si Khushi. She is paired opposite Rajat Verma in the lead role, and their chemistry is winning hearts even before the launch of the show. A new behind-the-scenes video has now caught our attention where the duo light up the moment with their quirkiness and bond in real life.

Sumbul shared a series of videos showcasing her fun side with Rajat. In the first clip, Sumbul captures herself in a selfie and asks Rajat to focus on her face and claims that she still looks better than him in a fun and candid conversation amidst the free time from their night shoot. She also jokingly wrote, “So far I don’t like him.”

Checkout the videos

However, in the next clip, Rajat asks Sumbul who is the cutest, and her witty answer made us laugh as she said that Rajat tries to be cute, but she is cute in real life, making them laugh. Sharing this video, Rajat stated, “Shuru ho gai iski gundagardi.” Replying to him, Sumbul dominated, saying, “Main nahi to kaun be.”

But wait, this banter doesn’t stop here, as in the next clip, Rajat tells Sumbul that they have met before, and the actress asks her where. Rajat, on a serious note, asks her if she knows the dog outside her house, and Sumbul asks him if that dog was him, making a dog’s noise. Rajat accepts, bursting the duo to laugh. Their quirkiness and chemistry have set the bar high, and fans are eagerly awaiting Itti Si Khushi.

Itti Si Khushi is a Song SAB show produced by Rose Audio Visuals. The show casts Sumbul Touqeer as the female lead, Anvita Divekar. At the same time, actor Rajat Verma and Rishi Saxena play parallel male leads, Virat and Sanjay, respectively. The show is likely to launch in the month of August 2025.