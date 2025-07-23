Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Nekchand’s big accusation; Jethalal grows wild in anger

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Productions, has seen engaging drama with Jethalal, who is a shrewd businessman, handling the functioning of the well-known Gada Electronics, making a goofup in paying his money to the wrong person. While he had to transfer an amount of Rs 25 lakhs to Tony Company, he accidentally sent the money to Tekchand Kapdewala. However, when he went to talk to the man, he found out that he was dead and saw his family mourning his loss. We saw Jethalal being helped by one and all to pool in the money needed to give to Tony Company. From Bapuji, Tapu, to his friends in the Society, and Natkaka and Bagha, everyone contributed, which made Jethalal relieved. However, he had the big task of getting back his money from Tekchand’s family.

The upcoming episode will see Jethalal going along with Taarak Mehta to meet Tekchand’s son, Nekchand. However, Nekchand will turn the tables and will tell him that his father must have lent money to Jethalal, which he repaid. Now that his father was no more, Jethalal schemed to get the money back and cooked a fake story of an accidental transfer. Jethalal will grow wild at Nekchand’s accusation and will tell him that he is greedy upon seeing the money.

What will happen now? How will Jethalal retrieve the money?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, produced by Neela Film Production, is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show, which launched in the year 2008, has been a favourite of all households for years.