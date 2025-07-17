TMKOC’s Sunayana Fozdar Gets Surprise Pre-Birthday Bash, Poses With Palak Sindhwani & Others

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sunayana Fozdar recently got the sweetest surprise ahead of her birthday. The actress celebrates her birthday on July 19; however, her co-stars and friends surprised her with a birthday bash on July 17, and the fun-filled moments from the event are going viral on the internet.

In the shared photos, Sunayana exudes her charm in a floral black dress, with minimal makeup and an open hairstyle, defining beauty in simplicity. Surrounded by her friends and colleagues, Sunayana cut the cake while others sang the birthday song for the actress. Expressing her feelings, she wrote, “What a surprise!!! Best pre-birthday celebration!”

For the birthday celebration, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors Sachin Shroff, Nitish Bhaluni, Khushi Mali, and others arrived, making the bash even more special. In addition, former Sonu, Palak Sindhwani, also joined in for the celebration.

Sunayana Fozdar expressed her gratitude to everyone for the pre-birthday surprise and wrote, “Thank you all for making this special in advance.” Additionally, she posed with Palak Sindhwani, Nitish Bhaluni, and others, setting the mood for the birthday bash high. This year, Sunayana Fozdar will turn 39 years old, stepping into the 40s next year.

Sunayana Fozdar currently appears in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Anjali Bhabhi on Sony SAB.