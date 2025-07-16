Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Gada Electronics faces a big problem; Jethalal in soup

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Jethalal getting a shock when a customer entering his shop addressed Natukaka as the owner of the shop and assumed Jethalal to be a salesman. Despite their efforts, the customer refused to believe that Jethalal was the owner. Later, Jethalal gave Bagha and Natukaka a Falooda party as the returns report of the shop in Jethalal’s absence was remarkable.

The upcoming episode will see a new day and a new beginning at Gada Electronics. But to Jethalal’s surprise, a couple will want Tony brand’s automatic washing machine. However, they will not have a stock of it, which will make Jethalal worried. He will ask Natukaka to call the company asking for new stock. However, Natukaka will reply that the company will not give, as they have an outstanding balance of Rs 25 lakhs. Jethalal will be shocked when the company will state their new rule of clearing the pending money before getting a fresh stock.

What will Jethalal do?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.