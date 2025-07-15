Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Jethalal has an identity crisis!! Nattu Kaka becomes the owner of Gada Electronics

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with the action spinning back to the Gokuldham Society and of course, the Gada Electronics. But before the action shifted, the Gokuldham residents had a fun time at the bungalow before bidding adieu to the bungalow and their vacation. We saw Jethalal arrive at the bungalow along with Mr Iyer and his family, and Dr Haathi and family. There was fun unlimited as the residents enjoyed the calm, serene ambience before they got back to their usual busy workloads.

The upcoming episode will see Gada Electronics having an early customer, who to everyone’s surprise, will address Nattu Kaka as the owner of the shop. Bagha and Nattu Kaka will try their best to convince the person about not him being the owner. However, the man will refuse to believe. When Jethalal will appear in front of him and will claim to be the owner, the person will again not believe him and take Jethalal to be a salesman in the shop. This way, Jethalal will have an identity crisis as Nattu Kaka will emerge as the owner of Gada Electronics, at least in the eye of the customer.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.