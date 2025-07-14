Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Big surprise in store; Jethalal and others join the fun

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Popatlal finally exposing the culprit who paid money to Chakori to pose as a Bhootni. As we know, Popatlal was left behind, and the Gokuldham residents returned to help him. Chakori forced Popatlal to marry him, but Popatlal saw through her truth and exposed her of being a human. Ultimately, it was revealed that it was the game of Taarak’s boss’ wife, who did not like her husband sending his friends to the bungalow, and believed that people who came over, ruined its look and beauty.

The upcoming episode will see the residents staying back and having a big party at the bungalow after being faced with eerie experiences. To add to the fun of the residents, Jethalal, Iyer and family, Dr Haathi and family, will also arrive for their enjoyable stay at the bungalow. All will be happy to see their Gokuldham family getting complete, and a huge party will be called for.

What will happen next?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.