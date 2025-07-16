Sony SAB Show Itti Si Khushi Full Cast And Release Date

Sony SAB is all set for a new family drama show, Itti Si Khushi, produced by Rose Audio Visuals. The show chronicles the story of a 21-year-old Anvita Diwekar, the eldest sister of the six siblings. She becomes an anchor with her crumbling home. Anvita steps into a mother’s role for her siblings and also takes care of her father, who is an alcoholic. The promo of the show has already built anticipation among fans of how Sumbul’s character will manage to handle he house amidst everyday battles.

Check out the full cast details of Itti Si Khushi till July 15

1) Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul is playing the lead role in the show. Her character name is Anvita Divekar, a young woman who steps into a mother’s role for her siblings, and she is also an anchor. Sumbul has appeared in shows like Imlie, Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, and others. Viewers love her performance on-screen.

2) Rajat Verma

Actor Rajat is also a key part of the show Itti Si Khushi. As per the promo, Rajat is playing the love interest of Sumbul’s character in the show. His character name is Virat. The actor is known for his acting skills and has worked in projects like Jamuniya, Beyhadh 2, Ishk Per Zor Nahi, Dahej Daasi, Faltu, and more.

3) Varun Badola

He is a renowned actor in the entertainment world. Varun will appear as the father of the lead character Avnuta Diwekar. His character will be Suhas Diwekar. Known for his projects like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Tumhari Paakhi, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan, Koshish – Ek Aashaa, and many others, returns to TV after a brief break with Itti Si Khushi.

Itti Si Khushi Release Date

Sony SAB show Itti Si Khushi starring Sumbul Touqeer is all set to release next month in August. The date of the premiere is yet to be finalised.