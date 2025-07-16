TMKOC’s Munmun Dutta Enjoys A Coffee Date With Someone Special – See Here

Munmun Dutta rose to fame with be character Babita Ji in the legendary comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, she never misses a chance to take time off from her busy schedule and spend some special moments with her close ones. Since it’s monsoon season, everything gets moody, and Munmun knows to take advantage of such occasions. The actress stepped out for a coffee date with someone special. Her cheerful smile and enthusiasm hint that this someone special is very close to her.

For those wondering who that someone special Munmun took on a coffee date, let us reveal that it’s her co-star Sunayana Fozdar, who plays the role of Anjali Bhabhi in the same show. The duo was seen spending quality time, making it a perfect kitty party.

In the shared photos by Munmun on July 15, it begins with two coffee mugs with ‘coffee date’ text, sparking curiosity. However, in the next story she posted Sunayana’s photo, who is seen looking at he coffee with those sweet emotions. Wearing a pink outfit with glowing pink makeup, the actress looked cute. While the next click shows Munmun taking a bite of the biscuit with the coffee, her big smile speaks about her good company.

After a wholesome coffee date, Sunayana and Munmun posed for a selfie, flashing their big smiles and defining the moody monsoon vibes. Also, the duo twined in striped tops; however, the colors were different, allowing them to shine differently.