Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Jethalal makes a wrong transaction; loses his money

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with Jethalal getting into a big problem of having to give a big money of Rs 25 lakhs to the Tony Company in order to get new stock for Gada Electronics. As we know, a couple came to the shop to buy Tony brand washing machine when Natukaka told them that it was out of stock. When Jethalal wanted to place fresh order, the company delegates told him to pay the earlier pending money in order to order again.

The upcoming episode will see Jethalal figuring out that he has Rs 15 lakh in the bank. He will quickly take a loan of Rs 10 lakhs and will be ready to pay the same to the company. He will transfer the money to TB account through mobile transfer. However, to his shock, the company will tell him that they have not received such payment from him. On finding out, Jethalal will realize that he has sent the money to another person saved on his mobile as TB.

How will Jethalal find the person?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.