Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Kairi holds Yug by his collar; tries to tame him

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil the Sony SAB television show produced by Amir Jaffar and Sonali Jaffar’s Full House Media has seen engaging drama with Kairi’s (Ashi Singh) heartfelt feelings giving rise to a major mishap as Mairi (Supriya Shukla) was shocked by the fact that Lata could leave her husband, Yug and love someone else. In her shock, she fell down the stairs and Kairi rushed her to the hospital. At the hospital, in an emotional confrontation, Kairi told Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) the truth of how things unravelled. When Mairi needed blood, Yug could not give it as he was not Mairi’s real son. Kairi whose blood group matched with Mairi gave blood instead.

The upcoming episode will see a shocking turnaround when Kairi will try to advice Yug about being easy-going with his brothers. She will try to tell Yug that they have a life of their own and that he should not dictate terms for their living. Yug will get angry and will question Kairi about her importance in his life or his family’s life. When the fight will get heated up, Kairi will end up holding Yug by his collar.

