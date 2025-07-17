Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Raunak Tries To Impress, Prarthana Slaps Him

In Zee TV‘s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the drama is set to escalate as Raunak (Akshay Bindra) takes a bold step and tries to impress Prarthana (Pranali Rathod). Jealous of Shivansh (Namik Paul) and Prarthana’s chemistry, Raunak sets a plan to get rid of him. Raunak not just threatens Bua Maa and her family to vacate their house with an official notice, but also ruins Shivansh’s father’s dream project.

Check out the latest update on Kumkum Bhagya’s upcoming episode spoiler number 3144 airing on 17 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness a nail-biting drama when Raunak tries to impress Prarthana. As Prarthana enters the house, Raunak welcomes her, showering her with flowers from his hands. Prarthana, clueless, takes time to understand what’s going on as Prarthana spots Raunak and decides to go away. However, Raunak stops Prarthana, holding her hand.

The drama escalates as Raunak pins Prarthana to the wall, telling her that he wants to talk to her. Also, he confesses that he knows she loves him, which Shivansh overhears and misunderstands Prarthana. But Prarthana tries to set herself free and slaps Raunak as he refuses to leave her. Raunak is shocked by this.

It will be interesting to see whether Raunak’s craze for Prarthana increases or decreases.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by fate, and a love story unfolds. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). The Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Bindra are the fourth-generation leads.