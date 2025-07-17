Tumm Se Tumm Tak Serial Spoiler: Aryavardhan Replaces Meera With Anu In Office – Is Something Brewing?

Zee TV’s newly launched show, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, is all set for a major twist, casting Niharika Chouksey and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles. Raghu insults Anu and rejects marrying his son to her; meanwhile, Aryavardhan arrives and suits Raghu’s mouth, and also offers Anu a job.

Check out the latest update on Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s upcoming episode spoiler number 11 airing on 17 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, you will witness the major twist when Meera gets replaced by Anu. Aryavardhan orders the peon to clear Meera’s belongings from the desk where she sits. As Meera sees the peon clearing her things, she asks him what he is doing. The peon shares that Aryavardhan has ordered him.

Meera is shocked and curious and goes to ask Aryavardhan about this big decision. Meera confronts Aryavardhan, highlighting that whatever happened in the party that day, she has apologised for that, but he still fired her from her position. Aryavardhan, upon this, shares that for the betterment of the company, he has to hire new people.

Soon, Anu enters the office, and Aryavardhan himself introduces her and shows her the desk where she can sit and work. Anu looks happy and excited, but Meera is jealous. She thinks to herself that to get this position, she worked hard for years, and Anu got it in just one day. However, she won’t let her stay there longer, hinting at her cunning ploy against Anu as she unknowingly replaces Meera. Also, Aryavardhan’s decision shows his growing affection for Anu.

How will Anu save herself from Meera’s cunning ploy?

Tumm Se Tumm Tak is a Zee TV show by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio. The show chronicles a refreshing love story between two individuals whose lives differ in terms of age and financial stability, making it interesting to see how their worlds collide and their love story unfolds. This show stars Niharika Chouksey and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.