Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Shaurya-Yug’s emotional confrontation; Will Yug give his consent for Shaurya’s love?

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, the Sony SAB television show produced by Amir Jaffar and Sonali Jaffar’s Full House Media, has seen engaging drama wherein Kairi (Ashi Singh) has fallen in love with Majnu. She was seen expressing her feelings, unaware of the repercussions, before Mairi, after which Mairi lost her cool, slapped her and even fell down the stairs in her anger. Kairi confessed about what happened to Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) and even gave her blood to Mairi as a timely help. We wrote about Kairi being cross at Yug for treating his brothers rudely and not giving them the freedom to live their lives. She questioned Yug’s attitude as she got to know that Shaurya (Abhishek Verma) was in love with Aanya.

The upcoming episode will see a big drama with Aanya coming home and Yug getting to know that one of his brothers has a love relationship. Yug will be shocked when, all of a sudden, Shaurya will hold his leg, profusely cry, seeking apologies for falling in love. He will confess to his brother that love happened, and that he could not do anything about it. Yug will remain calm and, surprisingly, will not react wildly to the situation. He will rather deal with the situation calmly, and will be seen consoling his brother and promising to reach a good solution. This softer side to Yug will be unexpected and will be a welcome change in the family dynamics.

What will happen next?

