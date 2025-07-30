Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Majnu tries to impress Kairi; Mairi beats Majnu badly

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil, the Sony SAB television show produced by Amir Jaffar and Sonali Jaffar’s Full House Media, has seen engaging drama with Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Kairi (Ashi Singh) being distraught, living lonely lives after they were left behind by their siblings. Yug’s brothers continued to live in the same house, but broke all ties with Yug. Kairi’s siblings left home and started to live with their father Kundan. Kairi was determined to win the custody case and get her siblings back in her life. Amidst this, Yug and Kairi continued to blame each other for their disastrous state.

We wrote about Kairi’s love life with Majnu, who is actually Yug. But she was not aware of it. However, Kairi will come face-to-face with a mysterious character, who will introduce himself as Majnu before Kairi. We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about the entry of Tushar Dhembla in the role.

The upcoming episode will see Kairi meeting Majnu for the first time, where Majnu will not waste time and will propose his love for Kairi. However, Mairi (Supriya Shukla) will get angry with Majnu’s presence in Kairi’s life, and will beat Majnu with a log. Kairi and Yug will be shocked to see the scenario and will try to stop Mairi from beating Majnu.

What will happen next?

