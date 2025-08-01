Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil Upcoming Twist: Yug blames Kairi; Kairi and Yug’s close moment

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil the Sony SAB television show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media has seen engaging drama with Mairi (Supriya Shukla) overhearing the words of Yug (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Kairi (Ashi Singh) and assuming that they are getting married. She decorated the entire house and also shopped for jewels and dresses for the wedding. Yug and Kairi were put in a delicate situation when they got to know about Mairi’s misunderstanding. We wrote about Mairi making Kairi dance with Yug, rehearsing for Sangeet. This created a close moment between Yug and Kairi.

The upcoming episode will see one such moment between Yug and Kairi, where Yug will be seen blaming Kairi for creating the whole misunderstanding about their marriage in Mairi’s mind. Kairi will blame Yug for separating her from her siblings, which led her to the path of marriage to get them back. Kairi will tell Yug that she will finally be away from his house and will be happy with her siblings. Amidst this, a cute close moment will be created between the two of them when a light wire will fall over them, entangling them together. It will be a nice moment where both of them will be forced to stay together and have an eyelock moment.

What will happen next?

Sony SAB’s show Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil is unlike any romantic drama and shines a light on the chaos that ensues when two different personalities come together under one roof. Meet Advocate Yug Sinha (Shabir Ahluwalia) – a brilliant, brooding lawyer who lives in Delhi with his three brothers and carries a burning disdain for women, rooted in a past shrouded in mystery and betrayal. The story revolves around Yug and Kairi (Ashi Singh) who often challenge each other’s thoughts about relationships and love. The show is produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media.