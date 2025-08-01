Wagle Ki Duniya Cast Bids Farewell To The Show With Small Celebration, JD Majethia Gets Emotional

The Sony SAB show Wagle Ki Duniya is all set to end soon. As the show gears up for the last episode, the whole cast, with the producer JD Majethia, bid farewell with an emotional yet heartfelt gesture. On the last day of the show, the whole cast gathered for a small farewell party where JD Majethia got emotional talking about the show’s journey.

Taking to his Instagram handle, JD Majethia posted a glimpse of the farewell where he got emotional talking about the show. He emphasized that it was a four-year-long journey and several times the show was under the scanner and was about to go off-air, but they saved the show. However, this time the show is finally going off-air. Also, he is happy as the show has won several accolades and recently also won a few awards.

View Instagram Post 1: Wagle Ki Duniya Cast Bids Farewell To The Show With Small Celebration, JD Majethia Gets Emotional

The producer, JD Majethia, emphasizes that every good thing has to come to its end and on August 9 the show will air its last episode. Delighting his fans, he revealed that the show is ending but will definitely return soon as this is not the end but just a short period of pause.

Wagle Ki Duniya is a Sony SAB show by JD Majethia’s Hats Off Productions. The show casts Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranita, Chinmayee Salvi, Prapti Shukla, Namit Shah, Sheehan Kapahi, and others. The show launched back in February 2021.