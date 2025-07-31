Dhaakad Beera Upcoming Twist: Samrat worried about Kishmish’s treatment; Will he be able to give her treatment?

Dhaakad Beera, the Colors TV show produced by Inspire Films, has seen engaging drama with Samrat (Divyam Shukla) becoming the parent, brother and guardian of his newborn sister Kishmish. He was very excited when he named her Kishmish. However, he was shocked when he realised that Kishmish was not reacting to sounds and noises. This made him worked up and he asked for advice from everyone in the house to look at his sister and make her hear.

The upcoming drama will see Samrat face a new setback when the doctor will tell Samrat that the kid’s ears are filled with mud and that is the reason for a severe ear infection that has blocked its hearing ability. As we know, Bhanwari Devi got Kishmish buried alive, from where Samrat saved her. The doctor will tell Samrat that she needs to be treated at the earliest, failing which she will be deaf for life. Samrat will not know what to do. However, he will be determined to seek a solution to the problem.

What will he do now?

Dhaakad Beera, produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik’s Inspire Films, for Colors TV, presents the dark realities of honour killing, set against a Haryanvi backdrop. The heart-wrenching promo shows a mother-in-law killing her own daughter-in-law for bearing an illegitimate child. The show is the tale of a brother and sister wherein the brother vows to protect and safeguard his sister for all his life. The show has Divyam Shukla, Rakshanda Khan, Pankhuri Awasthy playing the main roles.