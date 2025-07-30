Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar Upcoming Twist: Police’s evidence goes against Kartik; Kartik pleads innocence

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with Kartik (Sshubham Dipta) facing the worst setback that he would have imagined to face. He got arrested for Jia’s (Priyanka Purohit) murder, and this came as a shock to all. As we know, Kartik and Lakshmi (Sanika Amit) were happy about the concert and looked forward to Kartik’s new beginning. However, Jia ruined the happiness by coming in front of Kartik, pleading with him not to leave her. All of a sudden, there was a power drop, and seconds later, when the power was restored, Kartik was shocked to see Jia’s dead body before him. The media present was shocked to see Kartik near the body. Soon, the police arrested Kartik for the murder.

The upcoming episode will see major drama where Kartik, who will be behind bars, will get to know about Jia being pregnant with his child. The police will claim that they have evidence that shows clearly that Jia was pleading with Kartik about her unborn baby, and that they needed to get together for the child. The police will claim that Kartik chose Lakshmi over Jia and thereby ended her life. Kartik will be shocked on hearing this and will tell them that such a conversation related to pregnancy did not happen between them. He will plead that he is innocent.

What will happen next?

