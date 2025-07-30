Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Malla holds Vikrant’s leg; seeks forgiveness

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Malla (Sharain Khanduja) taking the drastic step of consuming an overdose of sleeping pills. Neetu got angry at Malla initially, for her deeds, but when Aishwarya threatened Neetu, Neetu changed colours and blamed Mannat for all that happened. Meanwhile, Vikrant wanted to know from Mannat about the person who saved her from the case. But Mannat did not know who the man was.

The upcoming episode will see Malla continuing her fake drama. As we know, Malla did not take sleeping pills, but faked taking them. Vikrant will be forced to take care of Malla. He will be seen sitting beside Malla and caring for her. Malla will continue with her drama, hold Vikrant’s leg and seek his forgiveness. Vikrant will go more angry on seeing Malla’s reaction. He will simply walk out of the room, even when Malla will pretend to faint.

What will happen next?

