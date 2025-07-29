Colors TV Show Pati Patni Aur Panga Cast, Release Date, Time, And More

Colors TV is all set for a new reality show, Pati Patni Aur Panga: Jodiyon Ka Reality Check. This will be a fun reality show where celebrity couples will participate, and their bond will be tested with challenges and couple tasks that will test the couple’s compatibility and chemistry. The show’s release nears; check out the full details, including cast, release date, time, and more.

Cast

1) Hina Khan And Rocky Jaiswal

The adorable couple in the town Hina and Rocky in June 2025 tied the knot with each other. Rocky is making his debut on TV, and this is the first time Hina participates in a competition with her husband. Their love story has won millions of hearts. Will they be able to win the competition too?

2) Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla

Rubina and Abhinav have given fans a glimpse into their bond with their entry as a couple in Bigg Boss 14, where Rubina emerged as a winner. The duo has been together for the last seven years, and they have twin daughters together. Seeing them again, but in a different show, is sure a treat for viewers.

3) Gurmeet Choudhary And Debina Bonnerjee

They are undoubtedly the most loving couple in the town. Gurmeet and Debina were first married in 2006, secretly, and later in 2011, they tied the knot in a grand ceremony. The couple has two daughters, and their family photos often serve ‘goals’. This is the first time the duo will appear together in a show, so are you excited?

4) Swara Bhasker And Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad got married in February 2023. Their intercaste marriage and political connection made them the talk of the town. The duo has a daughter together, and this is the first time they are participating as a couple in a reality show.

5) Avika Gor And Milind Chandwani

The Balika Vadhu fame Avika recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Milind, in a private ceremony. The duo will be seen together on-screen for the first time, and this will also give a sneak peek into their bond to the viewers. So are you excited?

6) Geeta Phogat And Pawan Kumar

The popular Indian female wrestler Geeta Phogat and her wrestler husband Pawan Kumar gained attention with the biopic Dangal. The sports couple is marking their debut on TV with this new reality show, and their participation has built up anticipation.

7) Sudesh Lehri And Mamta Lehri

Most talented yet underrated comedian Sudesh Lehri, who won hearts with his appearance in ‘Laughter Chefs’, is participating in the show with his wife, Mamta. His comedy and bond with his wife will be a highlight for the show, and undoubtedly, fans are eagerly waiting.

Host

The new reality show on Colors TV will see Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and seasoned Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre hosting the show.

Pati Patni Aur Panga Release Date And Time

Produced by Excel Entertainment, Colors TV’s new reality show is set to release on August 2, 2025. The show will premiere at 9:30 PM, and fans can watch it on the Colors channel on TV or online at JioHotstar.