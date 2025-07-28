Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Aishwarya gets Mannat kidnapped; Can Vikrant find her?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki, the Colors TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) getting arrested for the food scam that happened with the NGO kids, where they were poisoned. Mannat was put in jail, and Vikrant (Adnan Khan) tried his best to get her out. It was Malla who added a poisonous ingredient into the flour, that was used to cook food for the kids. However, it was Aniruddh, Mannat’s real father, who saved her and brought her out of jail. When Mannat accused Malla of the grave mistake that she made, Vikrant got angry at Malla and even yelled at her.

The upcoming episode will see Aishwarya getting back at Mannat for causing harm to her daughter Malla. She will get Mannat kidnapped, and she will be kept in captivity. Aniruddh will get to know that Mannat has gone missing, and he will start looking for her. Vikrant will also run from pillar to post, searching for her.

What will happen next?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.