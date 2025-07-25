Colors TV Show Meri Bhavya Life To Go Off-Air Soon, Deets Inside

Colors TV’s recently launched show Meri Bhavya Life, produced by Sphere Origins, is yet again in headlines with off-air news. According to the reports, the show starring Karan Vohra and Prisha Dhatwalia was likely to end soon, but there is a new development. The show has now got a new time slot.

The makers of Meri Bhavya Life have now changed the show’s time slot from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM. According to the reports, the show has been extended and is not going off-air anytime soon. The show first premiered on May 1, 2025, and within three months of its release, it made headlines due to off-air rumors. The reason behind the off-air rumors is reportedly the poor TRP ratings.

Meri Bhavya Life is a Colors TV show produced by Sphere Origins. The show casts Karan Vohra and Prisha Dhatwalia in the lead roles. The show chronicles the story of Bhavya (Prisha Dhatwalia), and with her story, it addresses body shaming and bias in society toward plus-size people. She gets married to Rishank (Karan Vohra), and she faces ups and downs in her married life. Additionally, this show conveys a powerful message about body positivity in society.

Meri Bhavya Life Cast

The show also casts Khyaati Keswani, Hiten Tejwani, Prachi Kowli, Iqbal Azad, Sheetal Maulik, Disha Savla, Diksha Tiwari, Kruttika Desai, Moksha Zilpe, Shubhang Chaturvedi, Kushagre Dua and others