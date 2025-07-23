Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar Upcoming Twist: Kartik faints during the wedding; Jia forces him to get up

Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, has seen engaging drama with Lakshmi (Sanika Amit) finding her way out of the mental asylum and thereby reaching the Nigam household as a courier guy. She discreetly succeeded in taking signatures from Jia on the property papers, after which she came to meet Kartik (Sshubham Dipta). As we know, Kartik was forced into marrying Jia as their property was with her. Now that Lakshmi got Jia’s signatures, Kartik was free of marrying Jia. However, he had to wait the time, till when the property was transferred in the name of his father. While Lakshmi took Kartik’s father to finish the legalities, Kartik had to buy time from his marriage to Jia.

The upcoming episode will see the wedding muhurat starting, which will force Kartik to perform the saath phere with Jia. He will be tense as Lakshmi would not have arrived. Lakshmi, on the other hand, will be on the way after finishing the formalities. Kartik’s phone will be unreachable, and Lakshmi will be caught in traffic diversions. Kartik will have no option but to delay his wedding. He will pretend to be unwell and will faint. Jia will be quite ruthless as she will pour water on Kartik’s face, will wake him up and will ask him to continue with the wedding.

OMG!!

What will happen next?

Set in Delhi, ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ is a heartwarming story of love and sacrifice, capturing the journey of two sisters, who claim respect for each other. The show is produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar is the journey of love between Kartik and Lakshmi and how their love triumphs over all adversities and gets together. The show has Sshubham Dipta and Sanika Amit playing the leads.