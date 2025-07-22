Exclusive: Eva Shirali joins the cast of Dangal’s Mann Atisundar

Eva Shirali, who was last seen in Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udann, will soon enter Dangal‘s popular show Mann Atisundar. Produced by Suzana Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment, the show has been one of the flagship shows for the channel, garnering huge ratings. The show is set for a generation leap after which Tanishq Seth will continue to spearhead the show as the lead, as Divyam and Radhika’s daughter. Manan Joshi will exit the show, with Sparsh Singh of Parineetii fame entering as the new male lead.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about senior actors Meena Nathani, Mandeep Kumar and Ajay Kumar Singh joining the main cast post the leap. If you have missed reading our stories, you can check them here.

Exclusive: Meena Nathani joins the cast of Dangal’s Mann Atisundar in its post-leap phase

Exclusive: Mandeep Kumar and Ajay Kumar Singh join the cast of Dangal TV’s Mann Atisundar

Now, we hear of Eva Shirali joining the show to play a prominent character. Reports in the media also suggest that Kirti Singh will paly a vital role.

As per a reliable source, “Eva will play the mother of the male lead.”

We buzzed Eva but did not get through to her.

We reached out to Producer Suzana Ghai and the channel spokesperson but did not get a response till we filed the story.

