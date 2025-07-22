Exclusive: Ayushmann Khurrana to play Mohammed Rafi in Umesh Shukla’s biopic on celluloid?

Ayushmann Khurrana has an extraordinary ability to choose unique and unconventional roles that consistently resonate with audiences, and he exudes a remarkable self-assurance that these choices will prove to be successful for him. With a keen eye for projects that leave a lasting impact, his filmography includes notable works such as the critically acclaimed Andhadhun, the groundbreaking Vicky Donor, and the heartfelt family drama Badhaai Ho, among others. Recently, sources have given us the information at IWMBuzz.com that Khurrana is in discussions to take on a highly sought-after role in Umesh Shukla’s upcoming biopic dedicated to the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi. This project promises to explore the life and legacy of one of India’s most celebrated playback singers, and Khurrana’s involvement could bring a fresh and captivating portrayal of the thespian to the big screen.

Mohammed Rafi’s son, Shahid Rafi had earlier confirmed the project and had also hinted at it being in the works.

As we know, Umesh Shukla is known for his unique concepts which include OMG – Oh My God!, 102 Not Out, etc. This slated biopic on Rafi is said to explore Rafi’s life and career, and will have his evergreen songs listed in its charts.

As per a reliable source, “Ayushmann Khurrana is in talks for the prized role. And if talks fall in place, we will see the great actor turn another leaf in his acting career.”

We buzzed Ayushmann Khurrana but did not get any revert till the time we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.