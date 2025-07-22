Exclusive: Piyali Munsi, Harleen Rekhi, Surrendra Pal, Raj Premi join Raapchik’s Kaal Bhairav – Rakshak Shaktipeeth Ke

Raapchik TV’s newly launched mythological show Kaal Bhairav – Rakshak Shaktipeet has seen the versatile actor Tarun Khanna playing the titular role of Lord Shiv and his aggressive demeanour as Kaal Bhairav. The show has the powerful performer Rati Pandey playing the role of Sati. As we know, the show also has seasoned actors Ishita Ganguly, Smriti Khanna playing the main roles. The show is produced by Atulyam Films and Chanda Creations, helmed by Producers Sanjay Kumar and Vijay R Yadav. The show has gone on air on 21 July on Raapchik TV. The first episode showed the engrossing story of Sati and Mahadev.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that actors Piyali Munsi, Harleen Rekhi, Surrendra Pal and Raj Premi will also join the cast of the show.

Piyali Munsi, known for her portrayal in Pandya Store, will be seen being part of one of the stories, featuring Satyavan and Savitri. Surrendra Pal who was seen in Teri Meri Doriyaann will play the role of Himavan. Raj Premi, who was seen in Maati Se Bandhi Dor, will be seen playing the role of Shukracharya. Harleen Rekhi appeared in the series Gaumata Kamdhenu recently.

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them.

