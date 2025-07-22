Exclusive: Aniruddh Roy to feature yet again in Sony Entertainment Television’s CID 2

Aniruddh Roy, who was last seen in Star Plus’ Advocate Anjali Awasthi, was earlier seen in Sony Entertainment Television‘s cop-based drama CID 2. Produced by Banijay Asia, the show is also available on Netflix and Sony LIV.

We saw Aniruddh Roy earlier in the show in the role of Vikram, whose sister died in an accident. The episode titled Gilheri Rakshas was intriguing to the core.

Now, Aniruddh will yet again be seen in an interesting and complex character. The episode is slated to have interesting convoluted plots with intriguing twists.

Well, there will be an intrigue too, whether Aniruddh will get back in the same role of Vikram, or it will be a totally new character.

We hear that Aniruddh has started shooting for the episode.

Earlier, when Aniruddh featured in CID 2, he had talked to IWMBuzz.com wherein he expressed his gratitude about working with legendary actors. He had said earlier to us, “I am excited to share screen space with Shivaji Satam Sir, Daya Sir, Aditya Sir, Hrishikesh Sir etc. I grew up watching all these actors during my school days, and now to share screen space with them makes me overwhelmed with emotions. They are great to work with.”

We buzzed Aniruddh but did not get through to him.

