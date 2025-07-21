Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Bhagyashree meets her ex-lover Nikhil; Rishabh protects her

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, the Sony Entertainment Television show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen engaging drama with Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi) saving Rishabh’s (Harshad Chopda) life after Mia injected him and threw him into a cold cabin. Bhagyashree too got inside the cabin and did all that it took to save Rishabh. Bhagyashree took care of Rishabh when he was unwell and nurtured him back to health. As we know, Bhagyashree also got to know that evil side of Mia (Aafreen Dabestani) and also got to know that Rishabh saved her sister Revati (Tasneem Khan).

The upcoming episode will see Bhagyashree and Rishabh going to a friend’s party. Bhagyashree will be shocked to see her ex-lover Nikhil (Savant Singh Premi) also there at the party with his wife. It will be a shocker for Bhagyashree to come face to face with Nikhil and also understand that he has got married. Nikhil will try to strike a conversation with Bhagyashree. But seeing Bhagyashree’s heartbreak, Rishabh will try to protect her from Nikhil.

We at IWMBuzz.com had written about Savant Singh Premi of Jug Jugg Jeeyo fame entering the show. If you had missed reading it, you can check it here.

What will happen next?

