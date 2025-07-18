Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Serial Spoiler: Rishabh Stands In Front To Save Bhagyashree, Mia Attacks

The Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, is all set for a mind-blowing twist. As Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi) finds unconscious Revati, she tries to calm the police, but Mia stands in front of her with a gun, pointing at Bhagyashree. Meanwhile, Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) enters the scene, asking Mia to stop, but she instead confronts him for betraying her. Rishabh makes an explosive revelation that he did everything for Revati, leaving Bhagyashree confused and shocked.

Check out Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season’s written episode 25 update, airing on 18 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, the tension escalates as Mia refuses to spare Bhagyashree. Rishabh comes to the front to save Bhagyashree. Mia fumes in anger and pulls the trigger while Bhagyashree looks worried, and Rishabh shouts at Mia, asking her to shoot. Meanwhile, Bhagyashree turns Rishabh towards him, and in the intense moment, Rishabh gets close to Bhagyashree. Taking advantage of the scene, Mia attacks Rishabh, injecting him with a drug.

Rishabh starts feeling dizzy, and Mia’s cunning smile hints at her dangerous intentions while Bhagyashree panics, witnessing all this.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season chronicles the story of a South Indian girl, Bhagyashree Iyer, played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart breaks as her boyfriend ditches her as she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband and their love story begins.