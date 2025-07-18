Aami Dakini Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Ishani loses her life; Ayaan blames himself for the death

Aami Dakini the Sony TV television show produced by SVF Productions, has seen engaging drama with Meera (Rachi Sharma) and Ayaan (Hitesh Bharadwaj) trying to eliminate Dakini (Sheen Dass) by burning her skeleton. We wrote about it being a fight for survival, as in the process, Dakini will injure Meera. As we know, Dakini sent out an ultimatum to either save Rudrapratap or Ishani. She attacked Ishani and left her unconscious, with the doctor not understanding what was wrong with her. Meera and Ayaan believed that by burning the skeleton of Dakini, they would put an end to her eerie presence, and this would help Ishani’s recovery.

The upcoming episode, however, will see a shocker. Meera will succeed in burning Dakini’s skeleton, but that will not help Ishani. When the skeleton will burn, Ishani will in fact become even more critical and will ultimately die. This will be a shocker for one and all. Meera will be distraught seeing Ishani lie lifeless. Amidst this, Ayaan will feel guilty for whatever has happened to Ishani. He will blame himself for Ishani’s death and will decide to sacrifice himself to Dakini to stop further destruction and loss of lives.

OMG!!

What will happen now?

Aami Dakini is a Sony TV supernatural show produced by SVF Productions, which has Hitesh Bharadwaj and Rachi Sharma as the leads. It is the haunting story of Dakini, who awaits the return of her love, who betrayed her in love, years back. Sheen Dass plays the powerful Dakini who longs to get her love back.