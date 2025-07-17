Aami Dakini Upcoming Twist: Dakini attacks Meera; Will Meera and Ayaan save Ishani?

Aami Dakini the Sony TV supernatural thriller produced by SVF Productions has seen engaging drama with the chills rising high with the death of Thakumaa. As we know, Ayaan (Hitesh Bharadwaj) and Meera (Rachi Sharma) went to meet an old priest in order to find the secrets of Dakini. The man told Ayaan that he was a reincarnation of Rudrapratap Chaudhary and even told Ayaan about the King who had gotten Dakini buried inside the wall when she was alive.

Ayaan was shocked to know that he was the reincarnation of Rudrapratap, his ancestor with a bad past. The task of finding Dakini’s skeleton started, and Ayaan and Meera tried to locate it as per the priest’s description of the place. Amidst this, Ishani was possessed and grew fragile and weak in the body.

The upcoming episode will see a battle between the good and the evil happening on the night of the Amavas, wherein Meera will succeed in finding the skeleton of Dakini. The task before them will be to burn the skeleton to end the wrath of Dakini. However, Meera will be attacked by Dakini and it will be a big fight for survival as Meera and Ayaan will try to succeed in their task.

Will the Dakini be burnt and Ishani be saved?

Aami Dakini is the Sony TV supernatural show produced by SVF Productions which has Hitesh Bharadwaj and Rachi Sharma as the leads. It is the haunting story of Dakini who awaits the return of her love, who betrayed her in love, years back.