Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season Serial Spoiler: Mia Points Gun At Bhagyashree – Will Rishabh Be Able To Save Her?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain- Naya Season, the Sony TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has witnessed major twists and turns with Bhagyashree discovering Mia’s (Aafreen Dabestani) pregnancy. However, before she can digest the truth, she is shocked to see her sister Revati in touch with Rishabh. Amidst the chaotic scene, Revati gets kidnapped by Mia, creating a critical moment.

Check out Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season’s written episode 24 update, airing on 17 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, the tension escalates as Mia points a gun at Bhagyashree. Bhagyashree holds unconscious Revati in her arms and tries to reach out to the police for help. As Bhagyashree tries to call, Mia comes into the picture, pointing a gun at Bhagyashree, asking her not to call the police.

Amidst the intense moment, Rishabh arrives screaming at Mia to stop. But Mia confronts Rishabh in an emotional yet strong voice, asking him why he did this to her. However, Rishabh keeps requesting Mia to hold on and leave Bhagyashree, and she has to settle the matter with him, but Mia looks furious, leaving Rishabh and Bhagyashree in danger.

Will Mia shoot at Bhagyashree?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season chronicles the story of a South Indian girl, Bhagyashree Iyer, played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart breaks as her boyfriend ditches her as she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband and their love story begins.