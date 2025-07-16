Kaun Banega Crorepati Returns With Season 17: Check Release Date And Time

Get ready for another round of quiz show magic! Sony TV’s Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to return to screens with its 17th season, and like every year, the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan also returns as a host. Since the announcement of the new season was made, fans have been eagerly awaiting the show’s release. Check out the release date, time, where to watch, and more below.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Release Date And Time

The 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is all set to premiere on August 11, 2025. The show will air from Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM.

Where To Watch

Kaun Banega Crorepati airs on Sony Entertainment Television, while you can also stream online on Sony LIV.

The promo shared by Abhishek Bachchan on his Instagram has built anticipation. The promo shows a group of youngsters chilling in a restaurant where they try to demean the waitress, taunting ‘China se laa rahe Hai’s (the food the group of four ordered). But amidst the chaotic moment, Sumbul Touqeer, who portrays the character of a waitress, gives a befitting reply, sharing the name of the chef who invented Chinese in Mumbai, India, and says that ‘China se mangwane ki jarurat nahi, but tamiz jaruri mangwane ki hai’.

Watch promo-

As she walks with pride, Amitabh Bachchan comes into the picture and highlights that where there is knowledge, there is attitude. And, just like in his iconic style, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he has an appointment on August 11. And again, he said the same thing, but in the style of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan from the movie Agneepath, leaving fans in nostalgia.