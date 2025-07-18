Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Sonalika Instigates Shivansh, Prarthana Confronts Payal

In Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, the drama intensifies as Sonalika returns. She tries to create misunderstandings between Shivansh (Namik Paul) and Prarthana (Pranali Rathod), asking him to witness their secret affair himself. Shivansh is left heartbroken as Raunak (Akshay Bindra) says that he knows how much Prarthana loves him.

In the upcoming episode, the story takes a new turn as Sonalika tries to instigate Shivansh against Prarthana. After Shivansh comes out, seeing Prarthana with Raunak, Sonalika asks him if he still trusts Prarthana. Sonalika instigates him, highlighting that he saw the truth himself, as no one fabricated it, but Shivansh still chooses to believe Prarthana. Shivansh tells Sonalika that he knows this all is planned by Raunak, leaving Sonalika agitated.

On the other hand, Prarthana arrives at Payal’s office, having discovered that Raunak’s step to put Shivansh’s dream project in danger was actually Payal’s plan. Prarthana confronts Payal for planning against Shivansh. She asks her to stop, or else she will not spare her this time.

Will Payal stop after Prarthana’s intense warning?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by fate, and a love story unfolds. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). The Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Bindra are the fourth-generation leads.