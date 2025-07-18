Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Contestants, Release Date, Time And More

Zee TV is all set for a new reality show, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, and it is building anticipation among the fans as the show will feature their favorite female celebrities embarking on a new journey in a distinct lifestyle.

About Show

The new show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon will have eleven strong and independent female celebrities from urban lifestyles as contestants. The contestants will have to live together for 60 days away from their normal life. All the contestants will have to live in a rural lifestyle, away from phones, social media, advanced equipment and more. And viewers will get a treat to watch how these celebrities bond, deal with the issues and manage to live in a rural lifestyle where they will have to do everything all by themselves.

Contestants List

1) Aishwarya Khare

The popular television actress Aishwarya is known for her appearance in the Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi as Lakshmi. The actress lives in a luxurious lifestyle and seeing her manage in the rural lifestyle will be interesting.

2) Anita Hassanandani

She is a renowned name in the television world with her impactful performances in shows like Suman Indori, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and others is all set for a new experience on this journey, leaving her luxurious lifestyle behind. As the actress mentioned, she hates cooking, it will be a treat to see how she manages.

3) Anjum Fakih

Anjum is undoubtedly a favorite of many because of her bold and outspoken personality. She is known for her role as Shrishti in the Zee TV show ‘Kundali Bhagya’. She is also a participant in the show, building anticipation of how she will perform in the reality show where she has to live in a rural lifestyle.

4) Dolly Javed

She is the sister of fashion sensation and The Traitors India winner Urfi Javed. Dolly is a social media star known for her relatable content on beauty and wellness and has also appeared in the OTT show Follow Kar Lo Yaar. Her participation in this show will mark her mainstream debut on a TV reality show.

5) Krishna Shroff

Krishna is the daughter of actor Jackie Shroff and sister of Tiger Shroff. She is a social media influencer, entrepreneur and TV personality. She has a tough personality and barely knows rural things, which makes it interesting to see her on the Chhoriyan Chali Gaon journey.

6) Sumukhi Suresh

She is a powerhouse of talents with skills in comedy, writing, directing and acting. Sumukhi has been part of several entertaining projects, like Comicstaan, Go Straight Take Left, Comedy Premier League and others, and this makes it clear that viewers will get a dose of laughter in this new show with her participation.

7) Surabhi Mehra

She is a popular actor and social media star and also one of the twin sister duo popularly known as Chinky Minky duo. Her presence on the show will add more drama and entertainment.

8) Samriddhi Mehra

She is a model, actor and social media star and also the other sister of the Chinky Minky duo. With her sister Surabhi Mehra, Samriddhi will also participate, adding more spice to the show.

9) Reha Sukheja

Reha is a well-known model, actor, and dancer. She rose to fame by becoming 1st runner-up at the first Miss Universe India pageant in 2010. She is also participating in the new reality show, and it will be a treat to watch the model adapt to a rural lifestyle.

10) Rameet Sandhu

The UK-born singer is all set to mark her TV debut with reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. Rameet has been part of projects like Jawaani Jaaneman, Hate the Way and others.

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Release Date And Time

The Zee TV show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, produced by Banijay Asia, will premiere on July 27, 2025. The air time of the show is yet to be revealed.

The Host

Popular actor Rannvijay Singha, who is known for hosting MTV Roadies, is all set to spread his charm again as the host of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon.