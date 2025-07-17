Exclusive: Anita Hassanandani Gets Real About Household Chores—”I Hate Cooking”

Anita Hassanandani, known for her appearances in shows like Naagin and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is all set to return to the screen with something new, courtesy of Zee TV’s upcoming show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, the popular actress got real about doing household chores, her new show, and more.

In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz journalist Komal Vishwakarma, actress Anita Hassanandani shared that she is not the kind of person who does their own work; rather, people take care of her stuff, and this will be the first time she will have to handle everything all by herself. However, she is excited for the new experience as with Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, she will learn to be responsible, which is a great thing.

When the journalist asked Anita about one thing, whether it be cooking or something, she would take that experience with her. Anita said, “I hate cooking. Okay, I do like, you know my surroundings where I’m vo Mai saaf rakh sakti hu lekin obviously not aisa ki mai pura ghar baithe ke. You know, honestly, I’m not fond of doing household chores because Mai bhi 16 ki umar se Kam kerte huye ayi hu. I have been at work all the time, so it’s different for me to do all the household work, kyunki humesha mummy ne hi Kiya hai.

Further, Anita added, ” yaha per sab khud ki kerna padega, and if I end up being smart enough, ki mai kisi se apne sare kam karwati hu.”

Anita Hassanandani also opened up about choosing the Chhoriyan Chali Gaon reality show, leaving her son, Aarav, with Rohit Reddy for the new experience, taking one precious thing with her on the show, her goals to win the show, and more. You can watch the full video link below for more interesting and detailed insights.

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is a new reality show on Zee TV, which is an adaptation of the Marathi show Jau Bai Gavat. The show will premiere soon. Viewers are likely to see stars like Chinki-Minki, Krishna Shroff, Aishwarya Khare, Anita Hassanandani, Anjum Fakih, Nyra Banerjee, Dolly Javed, Aamna Shariff, Chaahat Pandey, Maera Mishra, and Sana Makbul. And Rannvijay Singha is the host.

Anita Hassanandani last appeared in the Colors show Suman Indori alongside Ashnoor Kaur and Zain Imam.