Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Kiran Accuses The Oberoi Family Of Neelam’s Death, Aayush Fumes In Anger

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the last three years and ten months, experiencing major ups and downs. It shows the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Anchal vows to find the culprit of Neelam’s death as soon as possible, which leaves Kiran worried.

In the upcoming episode, Kiran expresses her concern to Malishka about Shalu planning to expose them. However, Malishka calms Kiran while they meet Aayush; Kiran, however, taunts him. Kiran tells Aayush that if they had been a little careful, then Neelam would have been with them now, alive.

Kiran highlights that not only Lakshmi but the whole Oberoi family is responsible for Neelam’s death. Hearing this, Aayush fumes in anger and also screams at Kiran. Kiran snaps back at Aayush, asking him what he is getting angry about as she is spitting the truth. At the same time, Malishka looks tense as Kiran becomes too blunt.

Will the Oberoi family find out about Malishka’s cunning ploy and her crime to kill Neelam?

