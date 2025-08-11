Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Smita goes missing; Monty captures Dhruv

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Sharda Bua’s plan to send Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and Reet (Ayushi Khurana) away to Switzerland, and use the power of attorney against Raghav and transfer all his property in her name, going to waste. Her own son Prateek, ruined her plan as he got into a secret marriage with Smita. This marriage created shockwaves in both the Suryavanshi and Chaudhary families. Smita made matters worse when she put her pictures with Prateek on social media, thus announcing their wedding. This made Divya’s thug brother Monty angry. He came to the house to attack Prateek but got brainwashed by Buaji to kidnap Raghav. Reet devised a plan to get Raghav out of captivity. She entered the place without anyone’s knowledge. On the other hand, Unnati and Prateek brought Smita in a car to the hideout to save Raghav.

The upcoming episode will see drama escalating with Smita going missing from the car. She will not be traced anywhere, which will make Monty angrier. He will refuse to let Raghav free. However, Unnati will turn the tables and will tell Monty to kidnap Dhruv instead, which will make more sense. Monty will tell Reet to bring her sister Smita to the hideout, failing which he will kill Dhruv.

How will Reet react to it?

