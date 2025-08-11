Producer Rajan Shahi Miffed About BARC India Ratings Misrepresentation; Here’s To Know Why

The BARC ratings, which came out recently, of Week 30, were big considering that it carried the opening week TRPs of the cult show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bhu Thi, which returned to Star Plus after many years. With the perfect amalgamation of the household characters and actors and the fresh induction of the news leads, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, was always slated to challenge the supremacy of the long-running Rajan Shahi show on Star Plus, Anupamaa. However, the ratings had both Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Anupamaa securing a TVR of 2.3, with both emerging as the No. 1 shows.

Amid this, there were media reports that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi overtook Anupamaa in the ratings race. However, that was not the case. However, it is stated that the figures released were only for four days and not for a week in total.

This misinterpretation, apparently got Producer Rajan Shahi miffed, which he indicates in his Instagram post.

You can check out the TVRs of Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi here. You can see that Anupamaa holds a bigger advantage in ratings.

We at IWMBuzz.com steered clear and represented facts in our BARC ratings story uploaded earlier this week. You can take a look here.

Well, we are over and done with the opening ratings of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi now. We are on course to witness the bigger battle of sustenance, which Anupamaa has proved time and again, and that puts Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in the watchful eyes of all now.